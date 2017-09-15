Pair of great white shark pups are trolling along New Jersey

September 15, 2017
A pair of sea-going "pups" – young great white sharks – pinged off the New Jersey coast Thursday.
First up was Finn, a 4-footer, according to OCEARCH, a nonprofit research organization which has tagged the sharks.
A few hours later, the female 5-footer named Amagansett was detected not far away at 2:18 p.m. and then again farther north at 5:44 p.m. and at 10:30 p.m., heading toward New York.
Not located since June 17 is the mature shark Mary Lee. She last pinged off Long Beach Island on June 17.