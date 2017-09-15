Pair of great white shark pups are trolling along New Jersey

A pair of sea-going "pups" – young great white sharks – pinged off the New Jersey coast Thursday.

First up was Finn, a 4-footer, according to OCEARCH, a nonprofit research organization which has tagged the sharks.

Provided photo/OCEARCH Great white shark pups Finn (the red line) and Amaganset (the yellow line) crossed watery paths Thursday off the Jersey coast.

Finn's been zig-zagging for 272-miles off Long Island recently, but he returned to the Jersey coast, where he had been earlier in September, pinging with his locator device at 8:14 a.m. Thursday off Asbury Park.

A few hours later, the female 5-footer named Amagansett was detected not far away at 2:18 p.m. and then again farther north at 5:44 p.m. and at 10:30 p.m., heading toward New York.

OCEARCH/Facebook Great white shark Finn, tagged by OCEARCH in August, will be tracked along the Atlantic Coast for years to come.

Not located since June 17 is the mature shark Mary Lee. She last pinged off Long Beach Island on June 17.