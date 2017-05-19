Questlove's performance at Pennsbury prom back on after brief cancellation, student backlash

Ahmir "Questlove" Gomez seems to have pulled through for the Bucks County high school students getting ready for what has been called the "Best Prom in America."

The Roots drummer and Grammy Award-winning musician was scheduled to DJ at Pennsbury High School's senior prom on Saturday but had to cancel at the last minute, according to CBS3, before taking to Twitter on Friday morning to say he would indeed be coming after "adjusting 'some things.'"













Once dubbed the "Best Prom in America" by Readers Digest, Pennsbury High School is known for its elaborate end-of-school celebrations that attract high-profile entertainment like John Mayer, Maroon 5 and Metro Station. Tickets to the prom cost $100 each.

“Despite receiving an email on Wednesday from his representatives about technology concerns, we reassured them that we were prepared to fulfill all contractual obligations and have Questlove join our students at the ‘Best Prom in America,’" Ann Langtry, of Pennsbury School District, told the news station early this week. "We are now actively pursuing alternative arrangements for our students to enjoy the spectacular evening they deserve."

Pennsbury's theme this year is "Yo Philly," and the prom will be held in the school's gym in Fairless Hills, Bucks County.

Students at the school took to Twitter to voice their frustration prior to Questlove's update.





A spokesperson with the school district said on Friday there was no official comment at this time because of the "quickly changing" events.



This is a developing story. Check back for details.