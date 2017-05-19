Questlove's performance at Pennsbury prom back on after brief cancellation, student backlash

May 19, 2017
Ahmir "Questlove" Gomez seems to have pulled through for the Bucks County high school students getting ready for what has been called the "Best Prom in America."
The Roots drummer and Grammy Award-winning musician was scheduled to DJ at Pennsbury High School's senior prom on Saturday but had to cancel at the last minute, according to CBS3, before taking to Twitter on Friday morning to say he would indeed be coming after "adjusting 'some things.'"
#BestPromInAmerica not that i believe in using social media as a means to primarily communicate. but let me assure you that (con't)— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 19, 2017
#BestPromInAmerica i have adjusted "some things" (in case you were wondering these things were of a serious unavoidable matter)— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 19, 2017
#BestPromInAmerica and i will stick to my word and dj your prom sat night (specifically speaking to @pennsburyprom)— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 19, 2017
We would love to have you! https://t.co/JHtw55ikZq— Pennsbury Prom 2017 (@pennsburyprom) May 19, 2017
Once dubbed the "Best Prom in America" by Readers Digest, Pennsbury High School is known for its elaborate end-of-school celebrations that attract high-profile entertainment like John Mayer, Maroon 5 and Metro Station. Tickets to the prom cost $100 each.
“Despite receiving an email on Wednesday from his representatives about technology concerns, we reassured them that we were prepared to fulfill all contractual obligations and have Questlove join our students at the ‘Best Prom in America,’" Ann Langtry, of Pennsbury School District, told the news station early this week. "We are now actively pursuing alternative arrangements for our students to enjoy the spectacular evening they deserve."
Pennsbury's theme this year is "Yo Philly," and the prom will be held in the school's gym in Fairless Hills, Bucks County.
Students at the school took to Twitter to voice their frustration prior to Questlove's update.
Wow don't you just LOVE when the headline act of your prom takes the money then drops out three nights before prom?! Thanks @questlove— bridget💫 (@bridgeyy17) May 18, 2017
@questlove why are you backing out of Pennsbury prom? Can you get a friend to play, help the kids out? #BestPromInTheCountry #PennsburyProm— Clayton Hultquist (@ClayBonics) May 19, 2017
A spokesperson with the school district said on Friday there was no official comment at this time because of the "quickly changing" events.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.