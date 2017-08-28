Investigations Missing Persons
Barbara Elizabeth Miller Family photo/The Daily Item via AP

This undated family photo shows Barbara Elizabeth Miller, of Sunbury, Pa., who disappeared the night of June 30, 1989. Investigators are trying to determine whether Miller's remains were fed through a wood chipper and then entombed in the basement of a duplex in Milton, Pa., after a police official announced in August 2017 that preliminary tests revealed a three-ton hunk of concrete contained wood chips.

August 28, 2017

Remains of Pennsylvania woman missing for 28 years may be in concrete slab

Investigations Missing Persons Milton Police Pennsylvania Cold Cases
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Police in central Pennsylvania are hoping a concrete slab removed from the basement of a home provides the answer to a more than two-decades-old missing-person case.

Authorities are trying to determine whether Barbara Elizabeth Miller, who disappeared in 1989, was fed through a wood chipper and buried in the structure of a house in Milton, Northumberland County, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

Police said they found the presence of wood chips in the wall, removed from the home in June, "highly suspicious."

Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller, who isn't related to Barbara Miller, told The Daily Item that the discovery of the wood chips, as well as other unspecified findings, "continue to confirm that we are definitely looking in the right place."

Barbara Miller was last seen by friends at a wedding on June 30, 1989. Her ex-boyfriend Joseph Walter Egan reported her missing five days later.

Egan, an ex-police officer who wasn't on the force at the time of the disappearance, is the lead suspect in the case. He denied to the AP that he had anything to do with Miller going missing.

Tim Miller began digging into the cold case after getting a tip that Egan's sister Cathy Reitenbach, who died in January, was one of the last people to see Barbara Miller. Reitenbach rented the home where the slab was removed from in 1989.

The police chief then discovered old reports suggesting the home may be the key to solving the case, including a 2004 report that claimed Egan put the body inside the wall of a home.

Investigators then looked in the basement of the home and found an added-on concrete floor with parts of apparently hand-mixed concrete as well as a "peculiar" small room with concrete walls and an exhaust fan.

Police also recently searched the home that Barbara Miller used to live in.

"The puzzle is coming together, and it is just a matter of time until we get our answers," Tim Miller told The Daily Item. "I will continue to keep the public informed as much as possible in an effort to continue to be transparent."

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Controversy

04-051016_FunctionCoffee_Carroll.jpg

Transgender employee’s firing from Philly coffee shop results in controversy

Eagles

082617_Runyan_AP

Former Eagles All-Pro Jon Runyan explains why he’s an Uber driver – and what happens when fans recognize him

Phillies

AP_17238853315806.jpg

WATCH: Rhys Hoskins makes MLB history – so feast your eyes on all 11 of his home runs

Depression

04062017_brain_food_iStock

Study: Vegans and vegetarians may be more prone to depression

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.