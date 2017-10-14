Report: Body found in Schuylkill identified as 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur

A body found in the Schuylkill River near Walnut Street earlier this week was identified to be that of an entrepreneur featured on an episode of the ABC show "Shark Tank," according to a report.



Citing the Medical Examiner's Office, 6ABC reported Saturday that Philadelphia police had pulled the body of 58-year-old Philip Reitnour from the water on Thursday.

Authorities said Thursday that the then-unidentified body was found with one gunshot wound to the head.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body's identification. The spokesperson did not provide a name, citing department policy.

Reitnour is known for developing the personal safety app "EmergenSee" and his appearance on "Shark Tank," the ABC show and U.S. version of Dragons' Den that features aspiring entrepreneurs.

Citing court records, 6ABC reported that Reitnour was $3 million in debt and was being sued.

The Entrepreneur is a University of Delaware graduate and reportedly lived in the Philadelphia area.

Authorities have not announced a cause of death, and an investigation remains underway, according to the report.

An attempt to reach the medical examiner's office was not successful as of late Saturday afternoon.