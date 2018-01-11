January 11, 2018

Report: Eagles to play Jaguars in London during 2018 season

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011118WembleyStadium Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles and Jaguars will play in Wembley Stadium next year, according to a report.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play one of their eight road games in London during the 2018 NFL season, according to a report from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer

Their opponent will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have played in London each of the last five seasons. A recent history of the Jaguars' success in London:

Year Result 
 2017Jaguars 44, Ravens 7 
 2016Jaguars 30, Colts 27 
 2015Jaguars 34, Bills 31 
 2014Jaguars 17, Cowboys 31 
 2013Jaguars 10, 49ers 42 


The Jags are 3-2 in London, but have won there in each of the last three seasons. While this game may be viewed as an advantage for the Eagles playing a road game at a neutral site, there's also something to be said for the Jaguars having the advantage of playing there five straight seasons and knowing what to expect on the trip.

According to McLane, the game will be played at Wembley Stadium.

The Eagles' opponents in 2018 are as follows:

Eagles 2018 home games

  1. Cowboys
  2. Giants
  3. Redskins
  4. Falcons
  5. Panthers
  6. Texans
  7. Colts
  8. Vikings

In picture form: 

Eagles 2018 road games

  1. Cowboys
  2. Giants
  3. Redskins
  4. Saints
  5. Buccaneers
  6. Jaguars
  7. Titans
  8. Rams

In picture form: 

The Eagles will play all five of the 'other' NFC playoff teams next season, plus a pair from the AFC. On paper, this is a brutal schedule.

