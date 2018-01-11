Report: Eagles to play Jaguars in London during 2018 season

The Philadelphia Eagles will play one of their eight road games in London during the 2018 NFL season, according to a report from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Their opponent will be the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have played in London each of the last five seasons. A recent history of the Jaguars' success in London:

Year Result 2017 Jaguars 44, Ravens 7 2016 Jaguars 30, Colts 27 2015 Jaguars 34, Bills 31 2014 Jaguars 17, Cowboys 31 2013 Jaguars 10, 49ers 42



The Jags are 3-2 in London, but have won there in each of the last three seasons. While this game may be viewed as an advantage for the Eagles playing a road game at a neutral site, there's also something to be said for the Jaguars having the advantage of playing there five straight seasons and knowing what to expect on the trip.

According to McLane, the game will be played at Wembley Stadium.

The Eagles' opponents in 2018 are as follows:

Eagles 2018 home games

Cowboys

Giants

Redskins

Falcons Panthers Texans Colts Vikings

In picture form: