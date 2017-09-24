Report: Man dies after rescue attempt at Jersey Shore

The victim, an unidentified man from Piscataway, reportedly went swimming and began to struggle in the dangerous rip currents that have spread along the Atlantic coast with the remnants of Hurricane Jose.

Responders from the Long Branch Police Department and the Long Branch Fire Department were able to pull the victim from the water and transport him to Monmouth Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Beachgoers at the Jersey Shore have been warned to exercise caution throughout the weekend and into the coming week with Hurricane Maria expected to continue north up the Atlantic coast. Lifeguard patrols are now limited at most beaches, officials said.