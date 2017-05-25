Where to view 'Revolutionary: A Pop-Up Street Art Exhibition'

Sponsored by Visit Philadelphia, “Revolutionary: A Pop-Up Street Art Exhibition" debuts in Philadelphia's Historic District today, Thursday, May 25.

Conrad Benner, founder and editor of street art photo-blog Streets Dept, curated the art exhibition. He chose 13 street artists (one for each of the stars featured on the original American flag) to depict their interpretation of "revolution."

The artists' work can be viewed in 13 locations, both indoors and outdoors, in Old City, Society Hill and the Delaware River waterfront.

Artist Exhibit Name Location Nero "You Belong Here" Franklin Square Shawn Theodore "A Reminder" Elfreth’s Alley A Brilliant Dummy "Fearless" The Moshulu Emily Smith Satis "Out to Sea" FringeArts Yasmine Mustafa and Monica O. "Birth Lottery" African American Museum in Philadelphia Joe Boruchow "Transition 3" Spruce Street Harbor Park Ishknits "I Will Answer Injustice with Justice" Shambles at Headhouse Square Michelle Angela Ortiz "Se Siento El Miedo" Old City District Headquarters Zoe Cohen "Shkoyach" National Museum of American Jewish History Karina Puente "Papel Picado: Oil Spill Consciousness" La Colombe (Independence Mall) Lisa Kelley "Epidemic" Arch Street Meeting House Carlos Lopez Rosa "Abriendo Camino" Betsy Ross House Nick Cassway "Tripartite" Arden Theatre Company



The exhibition will be on display through Tuesday, July 4.

"Revolutionary: A Pop-Up Street Art Exhibition"

Thursday, May 25 through Tuesday, July 4

Free

Philadelphia's Historic District