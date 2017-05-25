Arts & Culture Art Exhibits
"Revolutionary: A Pop-Up Street Art Exhibition" features 13 works of art that interpret the spirit of revolution at 13 locations in Philadelphia’s Historic District.

May 25, 2017

Where to view 'Revolutionary: A Pop-Up Street Art Exhibition'

13 street artists were asked to depict their interpretation of 'revolution'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Sponsored by Visit Philadelphia, “Revolutionary: A Pop-Up Street Art Exhibition" debuts in Philadelphia's Historic District today, Thursday, May 25.

Conrad Benner, founder and editor of street art photo-blog Streets Dept, curated the art exhibition. He chose 13 street artists (one for each of the stars featured on the original American flag) to depict their interpretation of "revolution."

The artists' work can be viewed in 13 locations, both indoors and outdoors, in Old City, Society Hill and the Delaware River waterfront.

Artist Exhibit NameLocation 
Nero "You Belong Here" Franklin Square 
 Shawn Theodore"A Reminder" Elfreth’s Alley 
A Brilliant Dummy "Fearless" The Moshulu 
Emily Smith Satis "Out to Sea" FringeArts 
Yasmine Mustafa and Monica O. "Birth Lottery"African American Museum in Philadelphia 
Joe Boruchow "Transition 3" Spruce Street Harbor Park 
 Ishknits"I Will Answer Injustice with Justice" Shambles at Headhouse Square 
Michelle Angela Ortiz  "Se Siento El Miedo"Old City District Headquarters 
Zoe Cohen "Shkoyach" National Museum of American Jewish History
Karina Puente "Papel Picado: Oil Spill Consciousness" La Colombe (Independence Mall) 
Lisa Kelley "Epidemic" Arch Street Meeting House 
Carlos Lopez Rosa "Abriendo Camino"  Betsy Ross House
Nick Cassway "Tripartite" Arden Theatre Company 

The exhibition will be on display through Tuesday, July 4. 

"Revolutionary: A Pop-Up Street Art Exhibition"

Thursday, May 25 through Tuesday, July 4
Free
Philadelphia's Historic District

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

