Police Investigations
09252017_Jegffrey_Feldman_MCDA Source/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Authorities are seeking the whereabouts of Greg Feldman, who is charged with shooting the mother of his girlfriend on Friday in Limerick Township, Montgomery County. Last seen driving a black 2016 Mazda sedan with license plate KFC-4605, he is considered armed and dangerous.

September 25, 2017

Reward offered to locate alleged shooter of Limerick woman

Gregory Feldman allegedly fled scene in a black Mazda

Police Investigations Limerick Rewards Shootings Montgomery County
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Montgomery County man who alleged shot a Limerick woman at her home on Friday afternoon.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is offering a $1,000 reward to help locate Gregory Feldman, who allegedly shot a 48-year-old woman at she opened the front door to her home on Long Meadow Road.

The victim is recovering and expected to survive, according to the D.A.'s Office. Feldman allegedly was involved with the victim's daughter, according to 6ABC.com.

Feldman, 30, of Harleysville, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and related charges. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Feldman was last seen driving a black 2016 Mazda 6 sedan with a license plate reading "KFC 4605."

Anyone who encounters Feldman is urged to call 911. Anyone with tips is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368 or the Limerick Township Police Department at 610-495-7909.

