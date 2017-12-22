December 22, 2017

A kiddie concert parents won't mind attending

Rock out to The Beatles, The Grateful Dead and Phish

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Concerts
Rock and Roll Playhouse Courtesy of Rock and Roll Playhouse/PhillyVoice

The Rock and Roll Playhouse and Philadelphia's Ardmore Music Hall have announced their first-ever run of "Rock & Roll For Kids" family concerts.

If you're both a parent and a music fan, there's a good chance you've missed big concerts to spend time with your family, and there's an even better chance you've had to listen to irritating tunes your kids love but you can't stand.

This winter, three family-friendly concerts at the Ardmore Music Hall aim to please both young kids and parents.

Presented by Rock & Roll Playhouse, the series "Rock & Roll for Kids" includes the music of The Beatles, The Grateful Dead and Phish.

RELATED: 5 family-friendly New Year's Eve events to ring in 2018 | Please Touch Museum opens new permanent gallery

The idea for Rock & Roll Playhouse came to Peter Shapiro, a parent of two young children, after he discovered first-hand a lack of regular programming in New York City that combined his passion for live music and his family. He collaborated with Amy Striem, then an administrator at his daughter's nursery school, to help fill the void.

Using the songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, Rock & Roll Playhouse offers its core audience of 3 to 8-year-olds an opportunity to rock out, plus games and stories.

Since beginning in 2013, Rock & Roll Playhouse has hosted 400 concerts covering various artists and genres. A few times, special guests have joined the party – Questlove made an appearance at one in New York.

The first concert at Ardmore Music Hall will be on Sunday, Jan. 14, covering the music of The Beatles. Tickets are $12. The show begins at 11:30 a.m.

The next concert, covering The Grateful Dead, will be on Sunday, Jan. 28. The Phish-filled show will be on Sunday, Feb. 25. If you plan on going to all three, grab a three-show pass for $30.

The Music of The Beatles for Kids

Sunday, Jan. 14
11:30 a.m. | $12 per person
Ardmore Music Hall
23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Concerts Ardmore Music Hall Concerts Ardmore Suburbs Rock Philadelphia Music

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Video: All of Nate Sudfeld's 2017 preseason throws, with analysis
122217NateSudfeld

Business

Comcast hikes cable costs and fees again
Comcast Center

Television

Here it is, the best Philly TV news interview of 2017
CBS3 Funny Interview

Eagles

Week 16 NFL predictions: Rounding up the experts' picks for Eagles-Raiders
122217_Eagles-Christmas_USA

Christmas

The case for slowing down this Christmas
snuggling

New Year's Eve

Cheap or free Philly New Year's Eve parties ($20 or less)
New Year's Eve Party iStock

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.