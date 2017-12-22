A kiddie concert parents won't mind attending

If you're both a parent and a music fan, there's a good chance you've missed big concerts to spend time with your family, and there's an even better chance you've had to listen to irritating tunes your kids love but you can't stand.

This winter, three family-friendly concerts at the Ardmore Music Hall aim to please both young kids and parents.

Presented by Rock & Roll Playhouse, the series "Rock & Roll for Kids" includes the music of The Beatles, The Grateful Dead and Phish.

The idea for Rock & Roll Playhouse came to Peter Shapiro, a parent of two young children, after he discovered first-hand a lack of regular programming in New York City that combined his passion for live music and his family. He collaborated with Amy Striem, then an administrator at his daughter's nursery school, to help fill the void.

Using the songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, Rock & Roll Playhouse offers its core audience of 3 to 8-year-olds an opportunity to rock out, plus games and stories.



Since beginning in 2013, Rock & Roll Playhouse has hosted 400 concerts covering various artists and genres. A few times, special guests have joined the party – Questlove made an appearance at one in New York.



The first concert at Ardmore Music Hall will be on Sunday, Jan. 14, covering the music of The Beatles. Tickets are $12. The show begins at 11:30 a.m.

The next concert, covering The Grateful Dead, will be on Sunday, Jan. 28. The Phish-filled show will be on Sunday, Feb. 25. If you plan on going to all three, grab a three-show pass for $30.

Sunday, Jan. 14

11:30 a.m. | $12 per person

Ardmore Music Hall

23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003

