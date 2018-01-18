January 18, 2018

The Roots will perform at halftime in NFC title game, Eagles announce

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
How could you possibly follow up the halftime entertainment at Lincoln Financial Field last Saturday? You know, the one that featured dogs chasing frisbees for five minutes.

Well, The Roots are about to give a shot this week.

A video posted to the Eagles' social media accounts on Thursday night shows the hip-hop group singing a rendition of "Fly Eagles Fly" as a warmup for their Sunday night show during halftime of the NFC title game between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

The iconic group formed in Philadelphia and has won three Grammy Awards. They have been the official house band on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" since 2009.

