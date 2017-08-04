Several cars stolen at gunpoint from Avis at Philadelphia International Airport

Four men stole at least four cars at gunpoint from the Avis car rental at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the heist happened at about 4 a.m. Friday.

Police say one man punched at a guard in the face at the front gate and flashed a gun holstered in his waistband. The man also took the guard's iPhone, police said.

An initial police report states that the men stole four or five vehicles from the lot.

It was not known in which direction the suspects fled, and police did not disclose the models of the stolen cars.