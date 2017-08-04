Robberies Airport
Avis airport Google Maps/

The Avis car rental at Philadelphia International Airport.

August 04, 2017

Several cars stolen at gunpoint from Avis at Philadelphia International Airport

Robberies Airport Philadelphia International Airport Crime Police Automobiles Cars Philadelphia
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Four men stole at least four cars at gunpoint from the Avis car rental at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the heist happened at about 4 a.m. Friday.

Police say one man punched at a guard in the face at the front gate and flashed a gun holstered in his waistband. The man also took the guard's iPhone, police said.

An initial police report states that the men stole four or five vehicles from the lot.

It was not known in which direction the suspects fled, and police did not disclose the models of the stolen cars.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

People

Lauren Johnson Fox29 Facebook Post

'Pray for me': FOX29 anchor thanks doctors, fans amid 'major voice issues'

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.