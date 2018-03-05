Source: Eagles to hire Gunter Brewer to be wide receiver coach

March 05, 2018
According to a source, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to hire wide receiver coach Gunter Brewer, the North Carolina Tarheels' wide receiver coach and assistant offensive coordinator.
Brewer has extensive experience as a wide receiver coach at the college level, though this would be his first NFL job. A look at Brewer's résumé, via his bio on North Carolina's website:
2013-present - North Carolina Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach
2012 - North Carolina Wide Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator
2011 - Mississippi Associate Head Coach/Passing Game Coordinator
2009-10 - Oklahoma State Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach
2008 - Oklahoma State Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
2005-07 - Oklahoma State Wide Receivers Coach
2000-04 - North Carolina Wide Receivers Coach
1996-99 - Marshall Wide Receivers Coach/Associate Offensive Coordinator
1995 - NE Mississippi CC Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator
1990-95 - East Tennessee State Wide Receivers Coach/Recruiting Coordinator
1990 - Mississippi Graduate Assistant
1989 - Angles Bleus (France) Offensive Coordinator
1988-89 - Ole Miss Running Backs/Graduate Assistant
1986-87 - Wake Forest Strength & Flexibility
Brewer was the college positional coach most notably for Randy Moss, Dez Bryant, and Justin Blackmon. He also coached current Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins during his time at UNC. To be determine if that bodes well for Hollins' chances at starting in 2018.
"We're looking outside the building for that position, maybe who has been part of game planning a little bit would help," Doug Pederson said at the NFL Combine last Wednesday. "But it's not the ultimate (deciding factor). I want teachers first. I want guys that can teach fundamentals, can teach the little things, and then we'll worry about the game plan stuff."
With more than 30 years of experience as a coach, ranging from running backs to wide receivers to quarterbacks to overseeing entire offenses, Brewer should certainly be able to teach. As a co-offensive coordinator and/or passing game coordinator over the last 10 years, he also fits the bill as a coach who can add ideas in the Eagles' weekly game plans.
