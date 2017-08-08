South Jersey police warn of luring attempt after man allegedly tries to pick up girl in car

Officials in one South Jersey neighborhood are asking residents to be on the lookout after an older male allegedly tried to pick up a little girl in his vehicle on Sunday.

The girl was riding her bike along the 200 block of Addison Avenue in the Westmont section of Haddon Township in Camden County when the man allegedly drove up to her in a sedan and told her that her parents sent him to pick her up and bring her home, Haddon Township police said in a statement.

The girl declined and rode away.

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect, who is described as being in his late 30s to early 40s with dark hair, no facial hair and "thin, silver-framed, low-profile, corrective-vision glasses." The man was wearing an orange, short-sleeved collared shirt and a silver ring on his left finger during the time of the alleged incident, according to police.





Haddon Township Police Department /Courtesy The car involved in the alleged incident that occurred Sunday.

The man was also driving a tan, four-door sedan with "unknown New Jersey registration" with a discolored driver's side rear door. Police also released a photo grabbed from surveillance footage of the vehicle, which they now believe is a 2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haddon Township Police Detective Timothy Hak at 856-833-6209 or thak@haddontwppolice.com.