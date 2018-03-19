St. Joe's student goes missing in Bermuda

Authorities in Bermuda are asking for help locating a St. Joseph's University student who went missing over the weekend.

Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski, 19, of Pennsylvania, was last seen just after 12 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Dog House.

Dombroski, a freshman who visited the island for a rugby tour with the St. Joe's team, had been scheduled to leave Bermuda on Sunday.

Police released four photos of Dombroski, who is described as a white male with a small build, standing 6 feet tall with close-cut blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt.

Bermuda Police/Website A missing persons poster for 19-year-old St. Joe's student Mark Dombroski, who was last seen at a Bermuda bar in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 18.

On Monday, police again asked for the public's assistance in finding Dombroski. Police added that there "is concern for his wellbeing."

According to an article in the Delco Times, Dombroski is from Media, Delaware County, and attended Archmere Academy, a private Catholic prep school in Claymont, Delaware.

Bermuda Police/Website Mark Dombroski.

Police are asking anyone who has "witnessed these incidents" or has information on Dombroski's whereabouts to call their respective police station or the Crimestoppers Hotline at 1-800-623-8477.

Authorities did not specify what "incidents" someone may have seen in relation to Dombroski's disappearance.