St. Joe's student goes missing in Bermuda

March 19, 2018
Authorities in Bermuda are asking for help locating a St. Joseph's University student who went missing over the weekend.
Bermuda police say Mark Dombroski, 19, of Pennsylvania, was last seen just after 12 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Dog House.
Dombroski, a freshman who visited the island for a rugby tour with the St. Joe's team, had been scheduled to leave Bermuda on Sunday.
Police released four photos of Dombroski, who is described as a white male with a small build, standing 6 feet tall with close-cut blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt.
According to an article in the Delco Times, Dombroski is from Media, Delaware County, and attended Archmere Academy, a private Catholic prep school in Claymont, Delaware.
Authorities did not specify what "incidents" someone may have seen in relation to Dombroski's disappearance.