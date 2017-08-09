Festivals Arts & Culture
Japanese Bon festivals are celebrated all over the world.

August 09, 2017

Festival promises 'experience of being in Japan without the $1,200 airfare'

Attendees can look forward to watching colorful kimono-clad dancers and eating traditional Japanese foods

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

O-Bon, a traditional Japanese festival, will take place in Ardmore on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 12.

In Japan, towns and villages host Bon festivals in the summer to honor the spirits of their ancestors. 

"It’s a bit like combining America’s Memorial Day, Thanksgiving and a summer church carnival into one festival" said Patrick Dailey, who owns and operates the Japanese market and restaurant Maido! in Ardmore with his wife Seiko.

Festival-goers can look forward to carnival-style games for both kids and adults, as well as traditional Japanese festival foods. There will be an instructor teaching attendees how to write their name in Japanese, too.

"This festival promises lively music, colorful summer kimonos by festival-goers and an infectious dance-step that will give you the experience of being in Japan without the $1,200 airfare" added Dailey.

O-Bon will take place in the parking lot at Tired Hands Fermentaria from 6:30-9:30 p.m. It's free to attend.

O-Bon Festival

Saturday, Aug. 12
6:30-9:30 p.m. | Free
Schauffle Plaza Parking Lot (at Tired Hands Fermentaria)
12 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

