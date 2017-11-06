Twitter piles on Comcast for pretty much nationwide internet outage

As far as nightmarish Mondays go, this one was a doozy for Comcast, not to mention the company's millions and millions of customers.

Around 1 p.m. EST, this is what Xfinity internet service looked like across the United States.

That's what people in the industry like to call not good. At the same time Comcast experienced its outages, a similar spike showed up for Level3, another telecom and ISP for business customers. That meant a lot of work days were suddenly doomed.

The local tech giant got on this case quickly, rest assured, and seems to have resolved the outages for the vast majority of customers.





But not before the rest of the internet got on Comcast's case. Here's a look a look at how America's feelings toward Comcast manifested on Twitter.









































It's not entirely clear whether Level3's issues were caused by Comcast's issues or vice versa. Level3 provided a statement to TechCrunch explaining that the issue was the result of a configuration error.

On Monday, Nov. 6, our network experienced a service disruption affecting some customers with IP-based services. The disruption was caused by a configuration error. We know how important these services are to our customers. Our technicians were able to restore service within approximately 90 minutes.

Some on Twitter assigned technical blame for what happened to Comcast, citing the company's Border Gateway Protection (BGP) practices—i.e., how it handles the routing protocol used to regulate the flow information from autonomous systems on the internet.





















So, teachable moment?



