Two teens charged in attempted rape at Frankford High School

Philadelphia police have charged two teenagers who allegedly attempted to rape a female student at Frankford High School on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 10 a.m. in a men's bathroom on the third floor of the high school, which is located at 5000 Oxford Avenue.

The female victim, 14, told police she was walking to class when she was approached the first offender, an 18-year-old male, who first allegedly put his arm around her. When he attempted to engage the victim in conversation, she tried to walk away but was grabbed and pulled into a bathroom, police said.

A second offender, 17, allegedly had a key to the bathroom, locking it from the outside and standing guard.

Inside the bathroom, the victim told police the first offender grabbed her by the throat and attempted to sexually assault her. When the victim began to scream, a teacher opened the door and both suspects were taken into custody.

The first offender is charged with attempted rape, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint and related charges. The second offender is charged as a juvenile with conspiracy to commit rape and related charges.