VIDEO: Vandals throw explosive device into South Philly Chinese restaurant

Police are searching for the vandals who threw an explosive device into a Chinese restaurant in South Philly earlier this month.

Authorities said the unknown male suspects were caught on surveillance video walking along the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Aug. 12 around 5:30 p.m.

One of the suspects can be seen in the video lighting the device, possibly fireworks, and tossing it inside the New Dragon City restaurant.

The video shows the explosion that ensued in the tiny eatery.

The video shows one of the juveniles throwing the fireworks into the restaurant.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the police tip line at 215-686-8477 or the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014. Tips can also be submitted by text at 773847.