This screenshot shows the moment an explosive device tossed by vandals went off inside the New Dragon City Chinese restaurant in South Philadelphia.

August 24, 2017

VIDEO: Vandals throw explosive device into South Philly Chinese restaurant

By PhillyVoice Staff

Police are searching for the vandals who threw an explosive device into a Chinese restaurant in South Philly earlier this month.

Authorities said the unknown male suspects were caught on surveillance video walking along the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Aug. 12 around 5:30 p.m.

One of the suspects can be seen in the video lighting the device, possibly fireworks, and tossing it inside the New Dragon City restaurant.

The video shows the explosion that ensued in the tiny eatery.  

The video below is set to begin playing at the point when one of the juveniles throws the fireworks into the restaurant. Rewind it to see still shots captured by police of the suspects' faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police tip line at 215-686-8477 or the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014. Tips can also be submitted by text at 773847.

