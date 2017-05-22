Relationships Melania Trump
Melania Credit/NBCNews

Did Melania Trump slap her husband's hand away when he tried to hold hers on the tarmac in Tel Aviv?

May 22, 2017

WATCH: Did Melania Trump refuse to hold her husband's hand in Israel?

Relationships Melania Trump Tel Aviv Israel Hands Donald Trump
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States, is in the midst of his first international trip since taking office in January.

It must be very odd for him not to be at a Trump property.

While many important meetings are scheduled when American presidents go abroad, just one day after Trump put his hands on that shiny orb in Saudi Arabia, attention turned to a brief moment as he and First Lady Melania Trump walked the red carpet at an airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Specificly, video appears to show Melania swatting her husband’s hand away as he reaches back – because Donald sure doesn't seem to like adjusting his walking pace to his wife’s – and tries to hold it.

Maybe she didn’t realize his hand was there.

Maybe she was swatting at a gnat.

Or maybe she just wanted to show the world that she did not feel like holding her husband’s hand.

Judge for yourself (as many people already have):


Whatever it is, it’s not as if he’d become the first president to have a divorce on his resume should things turn really sour at the White House/Trump Tower/Mar-a-Lago.

Courtesy of a pair of previous divorces, he’s already the second divorced president in American history. Who was the first? Ronald Reagan. #TheMoreYouKnow

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Food

Slim Jim

We tried the Philly cheesesteak-inspired Slim Jim; should you?

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

LGBTQ

LGBTQ Flags philadelphia

Pennsylvania seeks workaround to protect LGBTQ individuals

Food & Drink

Fairmount outside

Art Museum Area to host summer Restaurant Week

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.