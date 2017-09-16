Eagles NFL
September 16, 2017

WATCH: Eagles player Trey Burton goes undercover as waiter at NFL fantasy draft

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

It's one of the oldest tricks in the professional sports team content book: Have one of your players go undercover and see how long it takes for anyone to notice.

Some recent examples in Philly include: Former Sixers guard Jrue Holiday at Modell's, former Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson also at Modell's and Clemson quarterback (and eventual Texans quarterback) Deshaun Watson in Rittenhouse Square during the NFL draft.

Well if you're into those sort of light-hearted hijinks, here's another one for you. Eagles tight end Trey Burton recently spent a day working as a waiter at a Chickie's and Pete's while some fans held a fantasy draft. He jokes, pressures them to pick him in their draft and even mocks a Cowboys fan before he's recognized. What fun! You can watch below:

And just in case you're on one of those weird YouTube kicks where you watch hours upon hours of the same types of videos, here are some other recent examples of athletes going undercover:

Aaron Judge

Matt Harvey

LeBron James

Shaq

Kris Bryant

Kyrie Irving (Uncle Drew)


Daniel Craig

