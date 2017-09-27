WATCH: Larry David calls Penn study on bald men 'crock of s***'

Larry David is having none of a Philadelphia university’s study about how others perceive bald men like himself.

Appearing on the "Today" show on NBC to promote the revival of his hit HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," the irreverent comedian and co-creator of "Seinfeld" was asked about a Penn study that found bald men "were perceived as more dominant, taller, and stronger than their authentic selves."

After host Matt Lauer read David the results of the study, David responded by calling it a "crock of s***."

A delighted David continued: "I'm sorry, I'm sorry. It was so stupid that I had to say it.

"Believe me, as a bald man, OK, there's not a word of truth to any of that."

You can watch video of David's rant, which contains explicit language, below:



