Watch seven months of Fashion District Philadelphia construction in half a minute

It’s been nearly three years since plans for the high-profile transformation of The Gallery at Market East was unveiled, making way for retail outlets and dining options that will comprise Fashion District Philadelphia.



If developers stick to the targeted timeline, this could be the year Fashion District Philadelphia is officially open for business, which will be a relief for an area that's been congested with never-ending construction for such a large project.

A new time-lapse video captured by EarthCam shows there is some hope to the end of construction. Filmed over seven months spanning from April to November 2017, the clip shows the construction of what architects are calling "the CUBE,” the big glassy entrance to the new mall at 9th & Market Streets.

Curbed shared EarthCam’s full time-lapse video, where you can see an empty dirt plot transform into the towering structure in just a little over half a minute.





Though the official opening date is still unknown, the line up of shops and restaurants continues to be revealed -- District Taco was most recently announced as part of the mix.

