We're weird in South Jersey – and damn proud of it

We embrace our unique weirdness in South Jersey.

It's just who we are.

We're OK with it.

From strange burial places to blue holes to the Jersey Devil, we indulge in strange:

PROUD TO LIVE HERE (AND NOT IN THE NORTH)

1. First, and most importantly, South Jersey isn’t North Jersey. Or Metro. Or, most of all, not New York. We’re proud of that, and live here because we choose here.

Consider:

Photo courtesy/CAMDEN COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY Legendary poet Walt Whitman built his own tomb in the city of Camden.

America’s greatest everyman poet, Walt Whitman, left New York and bought his only permanent home in South Jersey's Camden. He summered in South Jersey’s Laurel Springs. He’s buried in the prettiest part of Camden, forever at rest in a vault he designed for himself. He’s even got a whole badass bridge named for him, allowing Pennsylvanians to visit South Jersey.

On the other hand, consider the best-known poet of North Jersey, William Carlos Williams. A resident of Rutherford and pediatrician in a Passaic hospital for 39 years, all he’s got is a brass plaque in a dingy hallway.

We would never have done that to Walt, though god knows, we built a prison across the street from his house.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

A BRIDGE (AND WORLDS) AWAY

2. We ain’t Philly. Or god forbid, the Main Line.

At the same time, we usually tell folks we’re from Philly, because who the hell knows where Woodlynne Borough is located, even if you also live in Camden County?