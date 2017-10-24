Transportation Driving
02112016_PA_license_plate_wiki Rouge Falconer/via Wikipedia

On Jan. 1, 2017, the license plate sticker will fade into oblivion in Pennsylvania.

October 24, 2017

Why Pennsylvania drivers should take off their old registration stickers

Transportation Driving Pennsylvania Laws Police PennDOT
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Since the beginning of this year, Pennsylvania drivers have no longer had to worry about changing their registration stickers, as the state has implemented Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology, which helps law enforcement identify expired vehicles and makes things easier for motorists.

But you shouldn't just leave your old registration sticker on your vehicle's plate, state officials warn.

State Rep. Mike Tobash, R-Schuylkill, said in a Facebook post last week that out-of-state police officers have been pulling over Pennsylvania drivers with outdated stickers.

Tobash said PennDOT has alerted officials in other states and Canada that Pennsylvania no longer uses stickers, but some drivers have still been stopped while traveling out of state.

State police advise Pennsylvania drivers who are pulled over for expired registration stickers to politely explain the change in the law and show the officer their registration paperwork.

Tobash noted that ALPR technology is expected to save taxpayers around $3 million a year. 

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102417_Eagles-Wentz_AP

Awestruck Eagles running out of words to describe Carson Wentz

History

ThenNowNavyLead_Carroll.jpg

Then and Now: A look back at the changing face of the Philadelphia Navy Yard

Neighborhoods

071117_Fishtownmural

5 Philly ’hoods you wouldn’t have recognized 60 years ago

Halloween

Halloween The Twisted Tail

10 Halloween parties happening in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Montego Bay Jamaica

$959 & up -- Montego Bay: 5-Night All-Incl. Getaway w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.