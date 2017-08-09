Entertainment People
Will Smith and James Corden on the premiere episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" on Apple Music.

August 09, 2017

Will Smith, James Corden 'Get Jiggy Wit It' during premiere of 'Carpool Karaoke' on Apple Music

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

What a debut.

Actor and former West Philadelphian Will Smith joined James Corden on the premiere of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" on Tuesday night and whipped out quite a number of throwbacks. 

The full episode can be seen here, but a six-minute-long clip shows the pair belting out "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It" with the help of a marching band while discussing future roles for Smith – including former President Barack Obama.

Corden asked Smith if he's ever been approached to play the last commander in chief, to which he responded that he's "talked to Barack about it."

"He told me he felt confident that I had the ears to play the role," Smith joked.

The two grooved to "Boom! Shake the Room" and, inevitably, "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

The show is a spinoff of the immensely popular segment that first aired on Corden's "The Late Late Show" on CBS. Apple announced back in May that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" would be available to all Apple Music subscribers Tuesday. 

Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Maisie Williams and more are slated to appear in upcoming episodes, according to a news release from Apple.

No worries for all the non-subscribers – "Carpool Karaoke" will still appear on "The Late Late Show," airing Monday through Friday at 12:35 a.m.

Check out the segment featuring Smith below:


