Food and Drink Beer
Yards Pale Ale Courtesy of Yards Brewing Company/for PhillyVoice

A bottle of Yards Pale Ale.

May 25, 2017

Yards, Victory beers named among America's top 50

Food and Drink Beer Philadelphia Troegs Brewing Company Victory Brewing Company Yards Brewing Company
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Contributor

Some of the best beers in the country could be close to your doorstep.

Yards Brewing Company, a Philadelphia favorite, and the popular Victory Brewing Company of Downingtown each had a signature brew included among the top 50 in America in a list of best beers posted on Mental Floss last week.

The New York City-based site, whose list did not take a particular order, tells those looking for an introduction to the world of pale ales to look no further than Yards' Philadelphia Pale Ale.

"This classic Philadelphia brew is hoppy without being overly bitter, making it the perfect approachable choice," the post reads. "It’s undeniably a pale ale, but instead of sharp hops, each sip rewards you with a pleasant grapefruit aroma and flavor with a crisp finish."

Founded in 1994, the Northern Liberties brewery touts its pale ale as a drinkable, aromatic brew with notes of hops and citrus.

Also included were the Prima Pils, from Downingtown's Victory Brewing Company, and the Troegenator Double Bock from Hershey's Troegs Independent Brewing.

The site describes Victory's pilsner as a clean, crisp take on the brewing style with a "floral hop bite" in its finish. Troegs' double bock, a dark brew with notes of caramel, chocolate and dried stone fruit, pairs well with roasted or smoked meat, the site writes.

See the complete list here.

