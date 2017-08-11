3 fantastic reasons to stay single

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being single. Whether you’re between
partners or perfectly happy as a permanent bachelor or bachelorette, here
are some great reasons to embrace being single.
Your time is your own
You can do what you want without having to get someone else’s permission.
If you want to up and go on a fun trip for a few days, then you have that
freedom. You can stay out all night or spend all day hanging out with your
friends without worrying about your significant other. And you’ll never
have to skip that great concert or fantastic vacation if your significant
other can’t get time off work.
Your space is your own
Living single allows you to do whatever you please in your own home. While
married guys might be lucky to get a small man cave, their single buddies
can do anything they want with their entire home. That means beds without
dozens of pillows, toilet seats that can stay up, and definitely no
decorative soap. As for single girls, they don’t have to worry about weird
smells, laundry lying around, or someone “missing” the toilet.
Rich and varied sex life
It’s all too easy for couples in long-term relationships to get a little
bored with each other when it comes to sex. Being single makes sure this
never happens. Every person you date brings something new and different
into the bedroom. Different backgrounds, experience levels, likes and
dislikes are the best possible way to spice up your sex life.
