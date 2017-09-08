Entertainment Concerts

Borgata - Luke Pell Borgata/for PhillyVoice

Luke Pell will be performing at Borgata in October.

September 08, 2017

Bachelorette Star Luke Pell is bringing his music tour to AC

Entertainment Concerts Atlantic City Luke Pell Country Borgata
By Borgata

In 2016, Luke Pell stole the hearts of millions on ABC’s hit show “The Bachelorette.” Since then, he’s propelled his career even further into the spotlight as a country musician. With fresh hits just released like “Pretty Close” and “Best Thing You’ve Ever Done,” Luke is now taking his show on the road and will be performing on Friday, October 27 at Borgata’s Music Box in Atlantic City.

Tickets to see Luke Pell are available for purchase here.

Luke Pell at Borgata

Friday, October 27 | 9 p.m.
Ticket Price: $29 / $25
The Music Box
1 Borgata Way
Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Borgata

