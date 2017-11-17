Get all your health insurance questions answered without leaving your neighborhood

Now through December 15 is Open Enrollment. This is the best time to get low-cost, high-quality health insurance for the upcoming year. If you’re like most people, you probably have a lot of questions about the health care options available to you and your family. That’s why the Independence Express has been dispatched to a neighborhood near you!

The state-of-the-art truck is wheelchair accessible and fully equipped with computers, iPads, and health care professionals ready to answer all your questions and help you easily enroll in the right plan.

The Independence Express is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Just choose the location and date that is most convenient for you. If you’re able, please bring your most recent W2, most recent tax return, and current plan information (if you currently have insurance). No appointments necessary. Just walk-in!

November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26

Monday, Dec. 11 – Friday, Dec. 15

Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center

175 E City Avenue

Bala Cynwyd, PA 1900

Monday, Nov. 27 – Friday, Dec. 1

Lawrence Park Shopping Center

1991 Sproul Road

Broomall, PA 19008

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 3

7 Brothers Supermarket

180 W Duncannon Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19120

Monday, Dec. 4 – Sunday, Dec. 10

Northeast Shopping Center

9173 Roosevelt Boulevard

Philadelphia, PA 19114

For more information on the Independence Express, visit events.ibx.com.