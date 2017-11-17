Health Open Enrollment

Independence Express truck IBX/for PhillyVoice

November 17, 2017

Get all your health insurance questions answered without leaving your neighborhood

Health Open Enrollment
By Julia Aspen, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

Now through December 15 is Open Enrollment. This is the best time to get low-cost, high-quality health insurance for the upcoming year. If you’re like most people, you probably have a lot of questions about the health care options available to you and your family. That’s why the Independence Express has been dispatched to a neighborhood near you!

The state-of-the-art truck is wheelchair accessible and fully equipped with computers, iPads, and health care professionals ready to answer all your questions and help you easily enroll in the right plan.

The Independence Express is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Just choose the location and date that is most convenient for you. If you’re able, please bring your most recent W2, most recent tax return, and current plan information (if you currently have insurance). No appointments necessary. Just walk-in!

Independence Express

November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26
Monday, Dec. 11 – Friday, Dec. 15
Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center
175 E City Avenue 
Bala Cynwyd, PA 1900

Monday, Nov. 27 – Friday, Dec. 1
Lawrence Park Shopping Center
1991 Sproul Road
Broomall, PA 19008

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 3
7 Brothers Supermarket
180 W Duncannon Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19120

Monday, Dec. 4 – Sunday, Dec. 10
Northeast Shopping Center
9173 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19114

For more information on the Independence Express, visit events.ibx.com.

