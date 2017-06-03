Festival Tour de Fat

Limited - New Belgium Tour de Fat AVL 2017 Michael Oppenheim/for PhillyVoice

New Belgium Tour de Fat AVL 2017

June 03, 2017

See the Plain White T’s at Fat Tire’s Tour de Fat

Festival Tour de Fat Philadelphia Music Concerts Plain White T's Craft Beer
By New Belgium Brewing Company

Looking for the perfect mix of world-class music, top-notch beer, an eclectic mix of local talent, vaudeville acts, comedy and mind-blowing provocateurs? Then look no further, because Fat Tire’s Tour de Fat from New Belgium Brewing will bring all that and more to Philadelphia on Saturday, June 10. Plain White T’s will headline while attendees enjoy an impressive line-up of New Belgium craft beers. The event will raise money for Neighborhood Bike Works, a local organization focused on increasing opportunities for urban youth and underserved neighborhoods through bicycling.

Grab your tickets now for a day sure to be full of awesome performances, great beer and philanthropic fun. Costumes are highly encouraged!

Purchase tickets here.

Fat Tire’s Tour de Fat in Philadelphia

Saturday, June 10, 2017
4 – 9 p.m. | Tickets: $25
The Plaza at Talen Energy Stadium
1 Stadium Drive
Chester, PA 19013

New Belgium Brewing Company

