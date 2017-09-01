10 arrested, 10,000 bags of heroin found in 'major' Northeast Philly bust

State and local law enforcement rounded up 10 suspects and found a large drug packaging operation in a raid in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning.



In a press conference Friday evening with Philadephia Police Commissioner Richard Ross, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said authorities seized what could include both heroin and fentanyl on the 1100 block of Rosalie Street in Summerdale around 10 a.m. Friday.









Shapiro said officers were about halfway through an ongoing investigation. Roughly 10,000 bags of heroin or fentanyl had already been uncovered, he said.

"This was a major, and I want to stress major, drug operation here in Philadelphia,” Shapiro said in a CBS Philly report.

Officials said four city police officers and one agent with the Attorney General's Office may have been exposed to the drugs kept in the home. Some were given the antidote Narcan as a precaution, and there were no serious injuries, 6ABC reported.

Shapiro said those arrested were sent to the hospital for treatment but were expected to be processed Friday evening, according to the news organization.



