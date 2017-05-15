10 ideas to create a coffee shop atmosphere at home

About two-thirds of Americans drink at least one cup of coffee a day, with 2.7 cups being the average daily intake, according to Gallup. And coffee shops are the fastest-growing segment of the restaurant industry. Clearly, there’s something about the coffee shop atmosphere that appeals to many of us. But if you’d rather get that cafe feel without leaving the comfort of home, here are 10 ways to perk up your decor.

Beasley & Henley Interior Design, original photo on Houzz

1. Chalkboard walls. Go ahead, be as literal as you want in the design. There’s no mistaking the inspiration for this buffet and shelving recess created by Beasley & Henley Interior Design. A chalkboard wall provides plenty of opportunity for any coffee-loving homeowner who’s eager to share the origin of their beans or roast of the day. Floating shelves are a great way to display your cafe accoutrements.

2. Coffee cabinet. If you have the space, or if you’re planning a remodel, you might want to consider adding a special cabinet to house your coffee maker, espresso machine, mugs and other gear. This is a way to bring the coffee shop home without it being open 24 hours. Just close the cabinets and no one will be the wiser to your caffeine addiction.

, original photo on Houzz

Even a small cabinet can do the trick. This one has everything a coffee drinker needs and nothing more. A slide-out drawer provides easy access to the coffee maker, while a pot filler lets you add water without having to go to the kitchen sink.

Eclectic Living Home, original photo on Houzz

3. Themed artwork. If the price tag for custom cabinetry gives you the jitters, there are other ways to get the coffee shop vibe. Just add a pub-height table and chairs, preferably close to an outlet so you can plug in your laptop. Then set the mood with a piece of coffee-shop-inspired artwork. This one captures the essence of European cafe culture with a French greeting in tiny lettering: “Salut, ça va?” or “Hi, how are you?”

4. Add a bookshelf. To some people, the central appeal of a coffee shop relates less to coffee consumption than to the cozy atmosphere ideal for sitting down with a good book. If you’re in the bookworm camp, the best way to capture the coffee shop feel at home may be to add book or magazine storage. It’s not very expensive, and it’s unexpected enough to add a level of charm not often found in home kitchens.

, original photo on Houzz

5. Make it a focal point. If you’re a coffee lover who’s invested in a special coffee maker or espresso machine, don’t hide it, show it off! It’s clear that this kitchen corner was designed to highlight the homeowners’ stainless steel espresso machine. The rounded cabinet is ideal for housing beans, mugs and other cafe ware, but there was never any intention of hiding the machine itself.

, original photo on Houzz

6. Commercial shelving. If your idea of coffee shop style leans more industrial, you might appreciate this setup. The open steel shelving has the look and feel of a commercial cafe brewing up cups of joe for people on the go.

, original photo on Houzz

7. Make it a destination. Everything about this nook shouts coffee bar, but the skylight above makes it a true destination. With many of today’s trendiest coffee shops making use of reclaimed wood and industrial features, this brick wall and old-school task light strike just the right tone. The counter-height table and small bookshelf also drive the theme and give those who work from home a place to take their laptop for a change of scenery.

8. First thing in the morning. If you really need that cup of coffee as soon as you wake up, set up the coffee bar in your master bedroom, bathroom or closet. Program the machine to start brewing when the alarm clock blares and have a hot cup waiting for you somewhere between the snooze button and the shower. Naturally, it’s easiest to make this work if you have room to spare, but even a small vanity area or repurposed armoire can do the job quite well.

9. Basement bistro. If you want to create a dark, moody cafe atmosphere, a basement is prime real estate.

10. Take it outside. Finally, if you prefer drinking your morning coffee alfresco, a simple bistro table, chairs and a French press will help you create a Parisian street cafe of your very own.