More News:

May 11, 2018

Police: 12-year-old boy drowns after jumping into New Jersey lake

By PhillyVoice Staff
Police Investigations
Sylvan Lake Google Maps/Street View

The area of Sylvan Lake in Burlington Township where police say a 12-year-old boy drowned.

A boy has died after a trip to the lake in Burlington Township, N.J. on Thursday evening, according to authorities.

RELATED STORIES: Haverford police: Teen sexually assaulted by man she met on app | A hangover pill? Tests on drunk mice show promise | Philadelphia nurse charged in death of ex-Trump advisor's father

Police said they responded to a report of a boy drowning at Sylvan Lake near the intersection of Lake Avenue and 14th Street at around 4:49 p.m.

There, they learned that the 12-year-old boy was at the lake with friends and had jumped into the water, but never came back up.

Emergency personnel and police dived into the lake but couldn't retrieve the boy.

Around 7:46 p.m., the boy's body was recovered from the water by state police. There are no suspicions of foul play, police said.

Authorities are asking that any witnesses contact Burlington Township Police Det. Ruben Ortiz-Cruz at 609-239-5889.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Police Investigations Burlington Township New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

Development

Should we give the new LOVE Park a chance?
Carroll - LOVE Park

Sixers

If it worked for Simmons and Embiid, it should work for Markelle Fultz, right?
041218-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Entertainment

Meek Mill talks probation, Nicki Minaj, opioid addictions on New York radio show
040818MeekMill

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Matt Pryor
050218MattPryor

Universities

Swarthmore students end nine-day sit in, look to next semester for answers
swarthmore nine-day sit in

Theater

There’s an open casting call at Golden Nugget for most typical Jersey musical you may ever see
golden nugget casino atlantic city

Escapes

Limited - Grand Palladium in Montego Bay Jamaica

$306 ($153 pp) -- Montego Bay: All-Inclusive Suite, 45% Off
Limited - Punta Cana

$324 ($162 pp) -- 4.5-Star All-Inclusive Punta Cana Resort w/Golf
Limited - Costa Rica

$374 ($187 pp) -- Costa Rica: Suite at 4-Star All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.