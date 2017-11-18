15 photos from the National Dog Show

Around 2,000 of the nation’s top dogs gathered this weekend at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks – along with their breeders, owners, handlers and family members – to compete in one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious dog shows. The National Dog Show hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia is one of only three in the nation set up in the “benched” format, where the dogs and their respective handlers are in an area open to the public that allows attendees of all ages to see the dogs up close.

Here is a series of photos from the exciting, stressful and exhausting day of competition on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the National Dog Show.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice This year 2,135 purebreds across 191 breeds and varieties competed in the National Dog Show hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice This is Rocky, a 2-year-old Afghan Hound from Montauk, N.Y., who was getting his hair styled when the camera appeared. When Rocky is not competing, he sometimes works as a model in New York City.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice With its origins dating back to the 1800s, The National Dog Show draws purebreds from across the country to compete for titles such as 'Best of Breed,' 'First in Group' and 'Best in Show.'

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice “Hoss The Boss” and her granddaughter, “Rocking Oaks Watch Sweet Pea-Nut Go,” wait patiently before competing on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The competition this year is on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County. The “Best in Show” competition is televised on Thanksgiving Day on NBC after the Macy's Parade.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Junior handlers also compete at the National Dog Show and show much of the same concentration and determination as their adult counterparts.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Harry, a 7-year-old Standard Schnauzer, gets a last-minute beard wash by his handler, Shawne Imler.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice This dog and its owner stride across the floor during the judging of the Herding Group in competition on Saturday.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Fourteen-month-old Khaleesi gets a trim from her breeder, Gaby Gilbeau, shortly after winning in the Bedlington Terrier breed group.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Bali, a laid-back companion dog of the Coton de Tuléar breed, takes a rest after a long day of competition.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Otto, a 2-and-a-half year old Bulldog, and son of a grand champion, stands tall at Saturday's National Dog Show.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Named after the Tiber River in Rome, Italy, “Champion Foxtrot PB&J Romain River,” or “Tyber” for short, was at the National Dog show with her owner Kay Melchi.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice This Whippet and its handler perform in a Junior Handler competition on Saturday afternoon at the National Dog Show.