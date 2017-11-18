15 photos from the National Dog Show

These two Standard Poodles from Buffalo, NY, Charlotte and Gabe, (L-R), require about 2 hours of hair-prep each for every day they compete. Charlotte won the title of "2nd Reserve" in Saturday's competition.
Around 2,000 of the nation’s top dogs gathered this weekend at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks – along with their breeders, owners, handlers and family members – to compete in one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious dog shows. The National Dog Show hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia is one of only three in the nation set up in the “benched” format, where the dogs and their respective handlers are in an area open to the public that allows attendees of all ages to see the dogs up close.
Here is a series of photos from the exciting, stressful and exhausting day of competition on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the National Dog Show.
This year 2,135 purebreds across 191 breeds and varieties competed in the National Dog Show hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.
This is Rocky, a 2-year-old Afghan Hound from Montauk, N.Y., who was getting his hair styled when the camera appeared. When Rocky is not competing, he sometimes works as a model in New York City.
With its origins dating back to the 1800s, The National Dog Show draws purebreds from across the country to compete for titles such as 'Best of Breed,' 'First in Group' and 'Best in Show.'
“Hoss The Boss” and her granddaughter, “Rocking Oaks Watch Sweet Pea-Nut Go,” wait patiently before competing on Saturday, Nov. 18.
The competition this year is on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County. The “Best in Show” competition is televised on Thanksgiving Day on NBC after the Macy's Parade.
Junior handlers also compete at the National Dog Show and show much of the same concentration and determination as their adult counterparts.
Harry, a 7-year-old Standard Schnauzer, gets a last-minute beard wash by his handler, Shawne Imler.
This dog and its owner stride across the floor during the judging of the Herding Group in competition on Saturday.
Fourteen-month-old Khaleesi gets a trim from her breeder, Gaby Gilbeau, shortly after winning in the Bedlington Terrier breed group.
Bali, a laid-back companion dog of the Coton de Tuléar breed, takes a rest after a long day of competition.
Otto, a 2-and-a-half year old Bulldog, and son of a grand champion, stands tall at Saturday's National Dog Show.
Named after the Tiber River in Rome, Italy, “Champion Foxtrot PB&J Romain River,” or “Tyber” for short, was at the National Dog show with her owner Kay Melchi.
This Whippet and its handler perform in a Junior Handler competition on Saturday afternoon at the National Dog Show.
Aleigh, a 4-year-old Australian Shepherd, takes a quick jog on a Dog Pacer treadmill Saturday at the National Dog Show. “She loves it, if she could turn it on herself, she would,” said her owner referring to the one Aleigh uses at home.