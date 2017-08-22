Food & Drink Seafood
If you prefer the generally softer and sweeter meat of the lobster claw, a lobster roll is the classic way to enjoy it.

Attend a seafood festival at the Shore before summer ends

Take your pick of shrimp, fish, crab, oyster, lobster and more seafood

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, the Atlantic City Seafood Festival returns, this year at a new location.

The 2017 festival will take place in the large outdoor space between the Showboat Hotel and the former Revel Hotel. The more centralized location is an easy walk from the boardwalk.

Luke's Lobster, McCormick & Schmick's, Guy Fieri's Chophouse, Hai Street kitchen, Ruth's Chris Steak House and Dock's Oyster House are a few of the 2017 participants.

To pair with the shrimp, fish, crab, oyster and lobster dishes, there will be beer and wine. All food & drink will be pay-as-you-go. Most will be between $3 and $12.

While the festival caters to seafood-loving foodies, there's more to do than just eat and drink.

Attendees can check out a wine seminar, watch a cooking demo, enter a crab cake eating contest, show off in the chowder cook-off, shop local vendors or dance to live music. Bruce Springsteen tribute band  BSTREETBAND will perform on Saturday and Sublime tribute band Badfish will perform on Sunday.

The family-friendly event has activities for kids, too. Young guests can watch live sand sculpting as well as make their own creations.

Those with pets can enter the second annual Pet Costume Contest, benefiting The Humane Society of Atlantic County. Entry is $5.

The contest will take place 3 p.m. Sunday. Pets can win for "Most Original," "Best Sea Creature Theme," "People’s Choice" or "Owner/Pet Look-Alike."

General admission tickets to the 2017 Atlantic City Seafood Festival are $10. Those under the age of 12 can attend for free.

A portion of the general admission proceeds will benefit the Community Food Bank of New Jersey.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

2017 Atlantic City Seafood Festival

Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 10
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $10 admission fee; pay-as-you-go for food & drink
Next to the Showboat Hotel 
701 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

