Festivals Rittenhouse
Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival Courtesy of Rittenhouse Row/PhillyVoice

The Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival is an annual event.

April 21, 2017

Eat, drink, shop through Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

Festivals Rittenhouse Philadelphia Family-Friendly Food & Drink Shopping
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Each spring, Rittenhouse Row throws a neighborhood festival. This year, the event will take place on Saturday, May 20. 

On the date, part of Walnut Street will be closed off to vehicles for the all-ages outdoor party. The annual event highlights Rittenhouse's shopping, dining, art and entertainment.

More than 100 booths will line the blocks. Some will serve drink samples and offer cooking demonstrations, while others will feature goods from local artisans and businesses.

Many Rittenhouse-area bars and restaurants will serve street food versions of popular menu items or alcoholic drinks to sip al fresco. The 1800 block of Walnut Street will be dedicated to Stephen Starr restaurants.

To entertain the crowds browsing through the festival, there will be live performances by local musicians. 

The event will take place rain or shine and is free to attend. Pay-as-you-go for food, drink and shopping.

2017 Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

Saturday, May 20
Noon to 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Walnut St. (Between Broad and 19th streets)

Sinead Cummings

