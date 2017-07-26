Festivals Northern Liberties
Standard Tap G. Widman/Visit Philadelphia™

Standard Tap is hosting one of the beer gardens at the 2017 2nd Street Festival.

July 26, 2017

2nd Street Festival to feature eight beer gardens, three stages, 250 vendors

The all-day block party is back for the ninth year

Festivals Northern Liberties Philadelphia Food & Drink Beer Gardens Outdoors Street Fairs
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The 2nd Street Festival will take over Northern Liberties for the ninth year on Sunday, Aug. 6. 

There will plenty to do on each block of Second Street, between Germantown Avenue to Spring Garden Street. This year the festival will feature eight beer gardens, three stages and over 250 vendors.

Beer gardens will be located at Bourbon & Branch, Standard Tap, North Bowl, Dos Segundos, Jerry's Bar, Gunner's Run, Urban Village and El Camino Real. 

RELATED: Shop for flea market finds at the Kimmel Center | Massive market, restaurant, garden opening in Fishtown

Attendees can drink their way to each of the stages, which will be located at Brown Street, the Schmidt's Commons and Germantown Avenue.

The Art Star Pop-Up Market, where festival-goers can shop for unique goods, will be set up near Spring Garden.

The annual block party is free to attend and runs from noon to 10 p.m.

2017 2nd Street Festival

Sunday, Aug. 6
Noon to 10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
N. Second Street, from Germantown Avenue to Spring Garden Street.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

Opinion

Applebee's

Stop blaming millennials for 'killing' things that suck

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.