2nd Street Festival to feature eight beer gardens, three stages, 250 vendors

The 2nd Street Festival will take over Northern Liberties for the ninth year on Sunday, Aug. 6.

There will plenty to do on each block of Second Street, between Germantown Avenue to Spring Garden Street. This year the festival will feature eight beer gardens, three stages and over 250 vendors.

Beer gardens will be located at Bourbon & Branch, Standard Tap, North Bowl, Dos Segundos, Jerry's Bar, Gunner's Run, Urban Village and El Camino Real.

Attendees can drink their way to each of the stages, which will be located at Brown Street, the Schmidt's Commons and Germantown Avenue.

The Art Star Pop-Up Market, where festival-goers can shop for unique goods, will be set up near Spring Garden.

The annual block party is free to attend and runs from noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Noon to 10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

N. Second Street, from Germantown Avenue to Spring Garden Street.