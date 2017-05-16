60 Philly public school teachers win Lindback Awards

Sixty Philadelphia public school teachers were recognized Tuesday for distinguished service both in and out of the classroom.

The Annual Lindback Award for Distinguished Public Teachers, given for the first time this year to teachers in elementary, middle and high schools, recognizes excellence in the classroom and support of children outside the classroom.

“These award-winning teachers go above and beyond to support students both inside and outside the classroom,” said Dr. William R. Hite, superintendent of The School District of Philadelphia, in a statement. “Their leadership, commitment and persistence make them distinguished educators who have gained the respect of their school communities. We are thankful for their dedication and congratulate them all on their achievements.”

The awards were distributed Tuesday at a ceremony at the Prince Theater in Center City. Speakers included Hite; Otis Hackney, chief education officer of The City of Philadelphia; Joyce Wilkerson, chair of the School Reform Commission; and David Loder, Lindback Foundation trustee.

The awards, presented annually by the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation since 2008, includes a $3,500 stipend. In past years, only teachers on the high school level were eligible for the award.

In April, the foundation recognized seven principals who have made significant leadership and humanitarian contributions to their schools and communities. That award included a $20,000 stipend to benefit each school community.

Here are the 2017 teacher honorees:

Anissa Weinraub, Academy at Palumbo

Candice Smith, Anne Frank Elementary School

Michael Franklin, Chester A. Arthur Elementary School

Todd Corabi, Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush

Natalie Watt, Childs Elementary School

Janel Flanagan, Constitution High School

Alexandra Halbom, Cooke Elementary School

Nicholas D’Orsaneo IV, Cook-Wissahickon Elementary School

Jeffrey Gross, Edison High School

Jennifer Hale, Ethel Allen Promise Academy

Marcie Behanna, Feltonville Intermediate School

Kathleen Tye, Fox Chase Elementary School

Joseph Frailoli, Frankford High School

Julia McComie, Franklin Learning Center

Tiffany Lorch, Furness High School

Anita Abraham, George Washington High School

Deborah W. Mann, Girard Academic Music Program

Jhannell Small, Hartranft Elementary School

Nanette Foley, Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts

Ashley Hernandez, Hill-Freedman World Academy

Karen M. Askew-Teel, John Bartram High School

Ellwood P. Erb IV, Kensington CAPA

Meghan Niedosik, Kensington High School

Thinh Thach, Kirkbride Elementary School

Matthew Wahl, Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School

Jennifer Harris, Lea Elementary School

Carolyn Gray, Masterman High School

Lisa Hantman, McCall Elementary School

Sonia Adams, McClure Elementary School

Stacey Dello Buono, Mifflin Elementary School

Keena Core, Mitchell Elementary School

Emmitta Woods, Morton McMichael Promise Academy

Ivey Welshans, Middle Years Alternative

Javier Dominguez, Nebinger Elementary School

Diane Honor, Overbrook Educational Center

Sarah Friedland, Overbrook High School

Robert Lajoie, Parkway Center City High School

Margie Goodwin, Paul Robeson High School

Elsie Camp, Penn Alexander

Mary Elizabeth McGroary, Pennypack House School

Cristobal Carambo, Philadelphia High School for Girls

Syeed King, Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center

Jerry White, Philadelphia Learning Academy-North

Chandra Singh, Philadelphia Military Academy

Monique Henry, Potter-Thomas Promise Academy

Marie Wilkins-Walker, Promise Academy at West Philadelphia High School

Charlene Fenster, Randolph Technical High School

Michael Perricone, Roxborough High School

Jennifer Disque, Saul High School of Agricultural Sciences

Jada Warfield-Henry, Sayre High School

Eros Uthman-Olukokun, School of the Future

Ann Leaness, Science Leadership Academy at Beeber

Chiny Ky, South Philadelphia High School

Steven Quigley, Strawberry Mansion High School

Kenya Moody, Swenson High School

Nicholas Petit, Thomas Home Elementary School

Samuel Reed III, U School

Dana Haas, Vare Washington Elementary School

Taj Utsey, Wilson Middle School

Jared Lauterbach, Workshop School.