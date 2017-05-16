60 Philly public school teachers win Lindback Awards

May 16, 2017
Sixty Philadelphia public school teachers were recognized Tuesday for distinguished service both in and out of the classroom.
The Annual Lindback Award for Distinguished Public Teachers, given for the first time this year to teachers in elementary, middle and high schools, recognizes excellence in the classroom and support of children outside the classroom.
“These award-winning teachers go above and beyond to support students both inside and outside the classroom,” said Dr. William R. Hite, superintendent of The School District of Philadelphia, in a statement. “Their leadership, commitment and persistence make them distinguished educators who have gained the respect of their school communities. We are thankful for their dedication and congratulate them all on their achievements.”
The awards were distributed Tuesday at a ceremony at the Prince Theater in Center City. Speakers included Hite; Otis Hackney, chief education officer of The City of Philadelphia; Joyce Wilkerson, chair of the School Reform Commission; and David Loder, Lindback Foundation trustee.
The awards, presented annually by the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation since 2008, includes a $3,500 stipend. In past years, only teachers on the high school level were eligible for the award.
In April, the foundation recognized seven principals who have made significant leadership and humanitarian contributions to their schools and communities. That award included a $20,000 stipend to benefit each school community.
Here are the 2017 teacher honorees:
Anissa Weinraub, Academy at Palumbo
Candice Smith, Anne Frank Elementary School
Michael Franklin, Chester A. Arthur Elementary School
Todd Corabi, Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Natalie Watt, Childs Elementary School
Janel Flanagan, Constitution High School
Alexandra Halbom, Cooke Elementary School
Nicholas D’Orsaneo IV, Cook-Wissahickon Elementary School
Jeffrey Gross, Edison High School
Jennifer Hale, Ethel Allen Promise Academy
Marcie Behanna, Feltonville Intermediate School
Kathleen Tye, Fox Chase Elementary School
Joseph Frailoli, Frankford High School
Julia McComie, Franklin Learning Center
Tiffany Lorch, Furness High School
Anita Abraham, George Washington High School
Deborah W. Mann, Girard Academic Music Program
Jhannell Small, Hartranft Elementary School
Nanette Foley, Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts
Ashley Hernandez, Hill-Freedman World Academy
Karen M. Askew-Teel, John Bartram High School
Ellwood P. Erb IV, Kensington CAPA
Meghan Niedosik, Kensington High School
Thinh Thach, Kirkbride Elementary School
Matthew Wahl, Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School
Jennifer Harris, Lea Elementary School
Carolyn Gray, Masterman High School
Lisa Hantman, McCall Elementary School
Sonia Adams, McClure Elementary School
Stacey Dello Buono, Mifflin Elementary School
Keena Core, Mitchell Elementary School
Emmitta Woods, Morton McMichael Promise Academy
Ivey Welshans, Middle Years Alternative
Javier Dominguez, Nebinger Elementary School
Diane Honor, Overbrook Educational Center
Sarah Friedland, Overbrook High School
Robert Lajoie, Parkway Center City High School
Margie Goodwin, Paul Robeson High School
Elsie Camp, Penn Alexander
Mary Elizabeth McGroary, Pennypack House School
Cristobal Carambo, Philadelphia High School for Girls
Syeed King, Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center
Jerry White, Philadelphia Learning Academy-North
Chandra Singh, Philadelphia Military Academy
Monique Henry, Potter-Thomas Promise Academy
Marie Wilkins-Walker, Promise Academy at West Philadelphia High School
Charlene Fenster, Randolph Technical High School
Michael Perricone, Roxborough High School
Jennifer Disque, Saul High School of Agricultural Sciences
Jada Warfield-Henry, Sayre High School
Eros Uthman-Olukokun, School of the Future
Ann Leaness, Science Leadership Academy at Beeber
Chiny Ky, South Philadelphia High School
Steven Quigley, Strawberry Mansion High School
Kenya Moody, Swenson High School
Nicholas Petit, Thomas Home Elementary School
Samuel Reed III, U School
Dana Haas, Vare Washington Elementary School
Taj Utsey, Wilson Middle School
Jared Lauterbach, Workshop School.