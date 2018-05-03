Acme Markets closing two locations in Montgomery County

Facing stiff competition and a shift in regional focus, Acme Markets will close two of its older stores in Montgomery County.

The supermarket chain, a division of Idaho-based Albertson's, revealed plans to close its stores at 1150 Welsh Road in Lansdale and 350 W. Dekalb Pike in King of Prussia.

Both stores are expected to close by June 8.

Acme Markets also will close its sole location in Dover, Delaware, at 1001 N. Dupont Highway.

“Closing a store is always a tough decision, but we are focused on growing our business and reinvesting those resources into our existing stores along with aggressively exploring new sites,” said Dana Ward, senior communications coordinator for Acme, in a statement.

Employees at the closing locations will be given an opportunity to transfer to another store, Ward said.

The decision comes as Acme looks to expand its drug store business following last year's purchase of a large portion of the Rite Aid chain.

“We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with clean, fresh, full, and friendly shopping experiences," Ward continued.

Acme maintains a strong presence within the city of Philadelphia, where it opened up its 14th location last year at Snyder Plaza.