Adult Swim bringing free live show to Camden

Fans of "Rick and Morty," "Robot Chicken" and "Tim & Eric" in the Philly area should mark their calendars.

Adult Swim, the late-night programming block on Cartoon Network that airs obscene and absurdly funny shows, is bringing its live show to Camden on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Taking place at the Ulysses Wiggins Waterfront Park, the "On The Green" tour promises attendees will "experience Mother Nature in all her glory along with games, new friends, food trucks, and trivia for exclusive prizes.

Fans will also be treated to a number of previously unaired episodes of Adult Swim shows, as well as pilots and specials that have never been seen before.

The best part? The whole thing is free if you buy a $5 concession voucher, which you can use at the show's vendors. You can order those in advance here, but note there's a two-voucher maximum. Also, you must be 18 to attend.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. | Free with $5 concession voucher

Ulysses Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden

