Trick or treat.

September 29, 2017

Adults can go trick-or-treating at this local winery

There's candy, but – even better – there's also wine

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

As kids, candy seemed like the ultimate treat. As adults, we now know alcohol is often a more satisfying indulgence. C'mon, who here doesn't enjoy a glass of wine or a beer after a grueling day?

Once October rolls around, however, it's hard not to feel some sort of nostalgia for trick-or-treating. That's why Chaddsford Winery offers Adult Trick Or Treat Weekends from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29.

 There's candy, but – more importantly – there's also wine.

Those 21-plus can walk through the vineyard, hitting up five wine-and-treat pairing stations. All the treats will be locally-made.

Station Three promises a lemon meringue cocktail made with wine and garnished with spooky Peeps candy. Station Five will feature wine-infused gelato.

Adding to the fun, all are asked to dress in costume. Visitors who arrive in their Halloween best will receive 20 percent off any wine bottle purchases made that day.

Timed tickets, which are $20 online or $25 on-site, are required to trick or treat.

Adult Trick Or Treat Weekends

Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29
Noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. | $20-$25 per person
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, Pa.

Sinead Cummings

