Aqimero’s Grill & Chill is the perfect tasteful trio

Everything you love about Restaurant Week is now available all year round! Enjoy Aqimero’s Grill & Chill special, a $35 per person three-course dinner that incorporates the best of Philadelphia’s premiere food week.

The relaxing Grill & Chill experience features extravagantly grilled meats, seafood, and charred seasonal vegetables. This tasteful trio of dishes will perfectly highlight the restaurant’s wood-burning grill. Unwind with friends as you savor the freshest ingredients Aqimero has to offer. Reservations strongly suggested.

Every Sunday - Thursday

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Price: $35 per person

Aqimero at The Ritz-Carlton

10 Avenue of the Arts

Philadelphia, PA 19102