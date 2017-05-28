Archdiocese announces merger of two Northeast Philly churches

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has a reached a decision to merge two churches it had identified earlier this year as potential targets of the ongoing Pastoral Planning Initiative to bolster local faith communities.

In January, the archdiocese hinted that it was considering either a merger or a partnership between Our Lady of Ransom, located at 6700 Roosevelt Boulevard in Oxford Circle, and Resurrection of Our Lord, located 2000 Shelmire Avenue in Rhawnhurst.

Both churches were targeted for a merger as a result of strained financial resources and a desire to ensure sufficient active parishioners to engage in evangelization and other parish activities.

"The merger being announced ... is due to a number of factors including a shift in Catholic population, a high density of parishes in a small area, as well as declines in Mass attendance, Sacramental activity, the availability of priests to staff parishes, and a review of facilities," the archdiocese said in a statement earlier this month.

As a result of the merger, all parish property, assets and debts of any former parish will be assumed by the newly formed parish, which will comprise an estimated 6987 registered parishioners and approximately 1884 regular attendees at Sunday Mass.

The Pastoral Planning Initiative, launched in 2010, aims to follow a collaborative and consultative process with the goal of promoting parish growth and sustainability across respective geographic areas.

The decision to merge Our Lady of Ransom and Resurrection of Our Lord came after a thorough review by each pastor and three representatives from each parish. Effective June 19, Reverend James R. DeGrassa will take over as pastor for the newly merged parish, which will be housed at Resurrection of Our Lord in Rhawnhurst. Our Lady of Ransom will remain open as a place of worship on certain occasions.