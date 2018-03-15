March 15, 2018

Assault charges against fraternity brothers dropped in Penn State hazing death

State will still pursue charges of involuntary manslaughter

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Penn State
penn state frat house google maps Google Maps/Google

Penn State's now-closed Beta Theta Pi chapter.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that state prosecutors are dropping all aggravated assault charges against members of a now-shuttered Penn State fraternity in a student's hazing death.

The office will still pursue involuntary manslaughter charges against five former members of Beta Theta Pi in connection with the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, but those charges don't carry the long prison sentences that some of the assault charges did, the Associated Press noted.

RELATED: Penn State football trainer resigns following fraternity death case

Piazza, an engineering student from Lebanon, N.J., died after suffering a fractured skull and damaged spleen while falling down a staircase inside the fraternity house. 

Prosecutors have alleged that Piazza, a pledge at the fraternity, had consumed 18 drinks in 82 minutes during a hazing ritual that night. Fraternity brothers at the house failed to get him medical attention for almost 12 hours, prosecutors said.

The Centre County District Attorney's Office passed the case to the state in November.

A judge had thrown out the most serious charges in the case last September, including the aggravated assault charges, but then-county prosecutor Stacy Miller refiled them. 

At the time, eight former members of the fraternity were facing the felony assault and involuntary manslaughter charges.

Eleven former brothers of the fraternity are due in court on March 22 for a six-day preliminary hearing.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Penn State Pennsylvania Fraternities Colleges

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Philly students converge on City Hall to call for stronger gun laws
Students_Protest_City_Hall

Sixers

March Madness: Five games (and six players) that Sixers fans should watch on Thursday
031318_Lonnie-Walker_usat

Food & Drink

It's March Cheese Madness at Di Bruno Bros.
10022015_Dickinson_DiBrunos1

Eagles

Nick Foles trade market appears to be dry
031418NickFoles

Performances

'School of Rock' musical based on hit film coming to Philly
School of Rock

Relationships

Bad neighbors: The adult potty-training files
03132018_outhouse_Unsplash

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.