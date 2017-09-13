Atlas Obscura and Laurel Hill Cemetery present 'Into the Veil'

Laurel Hill Cemetery and Atlas Obscura, the popular travel website that highlights strange hidden-gems around the world, are teaming up for a nighttime event at the cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 23.

"Into the Veil" is part cocktail party, part choose-your-own-adventure.

Attendees will use flashlights to explore the cemetery's winding grounds, discovering hidden art, musical performances and other entertainment along the paths.



"Invite you to contemplate the veil between life and the afterlife," states Laurel Hill (Anyone else immediately think of Sirius Black falling through the veil in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix"?).

All attendees are encouraged to wear cocktail attire but should choose shoes that are easy and comfortable to walk in.

Also, remember to bring cash. The bars serving cocktails, beer and wine at the cemetery will not accept credit cards.

Tickets for "Into the Veil" are $50 per person.

Saturday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. to midnight | $45-$50 per person

Laurel Hill Cemetery

3822 Ridge Ave.

(215) 228-8200

