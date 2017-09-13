Parties Laurel Hill Cemetery
01_082417_Stock_LaurelHill_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Laurel Hill Cemetery in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia.

September 13, 2017

Atlas Obscura and Laurel Hill Cemetery present 'Into the Veil'

Part cocktail party, part choose-your-own-adventure

Parties Laurel Hill Cemetery Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Laurel Hill Cemetery and Atlas Obscura, the popular travel website that highlights strange hidden-gems around the world, are teaming up for a nighttime event at the cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 23.

"Into the Veil" is part cocktail party, part choose-your-own-adventure.

Attendees will use flashlights to explore the cemetery's winding grounds, discovering hidden art, musical performances and other entertainment along the paths.

"Invite you to contemplate the veil between life and the afterlife," states Laurel Hill (Anyone else immediately think of Sirius Black falling through the veil in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix"?).

All attendees are encouraged to wear cocktail attire but should choose shoes that are easy and comfortable to walk in.

Also, remember to bring cash. The bars serving cocktails, beer and wine at the cemetery will not accept credit cards.

Tickets for "Into the Veil" are $50 per person.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

