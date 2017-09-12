Parties Mutter Museum
The Third Annual Mischief at the Mutter will take place in October.

September 12, 2017

Dress in costume for a night of surprises at the Mutter Museum

Mischief at the Mutter's official description reads like a witch's chant

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Mutter Museum's popular Halloween event Mischief at the Mutter will take place for the third year on Friday, Oct. 27.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 a.m. General admission is $50 per person.

The costume party at the museum of medical oddities includes an open bar with Hendrick’s Gin, QC Malt and more options. The rest of the details are more hush-hush.

The official description reads like a witch's chant: 

A precarious party full of marvel and fright is brewing at the Mutter for another night. Enjoy tasty drinks from the bar and view the collections, but watch out for the spirits or you may need some protection! Keep specters at bay with your festive disguises, but don’t be shocked if the Mutter holds a few scary surprises…

There's also an option to be part of an exclusive VIP experience. A total of 169 tickets are available.

VIP ticketholders will recreate a real 19th-century supper club called The Thirteen Club. Historically, it seated tables of 13 people for extravagant 13-course meals.

At the Mutter's Club 13, 13 courses will also be served, plus there will be special performances. 

Mutter Museum Members and CPP Fellows can purchase Mischief at the Mutter tickets this week before they go on sale to the general public. The event tends to sell out.

Third Annual Mischief at the Mutter

Friday, Oct. 27
6:30-11 p.m. | $50 general admission
The Mutter Museum
19 S. 22nd St.
(215) 560-8564

Sinead Cummings

