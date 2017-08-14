Quizzo Game Of Thrones
Game of Thrones Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO

August 14, 2017

Attend a 'Game of Thrones' pizza party before the season finale

Fans can test their knowledge of the epic series

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

"Game of Thrones" season seven has been filled with big moments. Episode four "The Spoils of War," anyone?

As the second-to-last season winds down, fans can reminisce on the epic series by answering "Game of Thrones" trivia at Pizzeria Vetri's Rittenhouse location on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The pizza party/trivia night will include themed pies, cocktails and prizes.

Pizzas inspired by "Game of Thrones" include: 

• Baratheon’s Bane – red wine braised wild boar, crimson and gold cherries, fontina
• The Dornishman’s Revenge – spicy chicken sausage, roasted long hots, provolone
• Siege of Storm’s End – caramelized onions, quadrello di bufala, vincotto, mixed herbs
• The Pizza That Guards the Realms of Men – beef stew, potatoes, root vegetables, cheddar

Pies can be ordered as early as 5 p.m., but Quizzo won't start until 8 p.m. No reservations, just head to the pizza joint early to claim seats.

Additionally, Pizzeria Vetri will be offering the themed pizzas exclusively through Caviar on the night of the season finale (Sunday, Aug. 27).

"Game of Thrones" Trivia Night

Tuesday, Aug. 22
8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Pizzeria Vetri in Rittenhouse
1615 Chancellor St.
(215) 763-3760

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

