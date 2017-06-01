Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll will take place on two dates this summer

University City's popular event Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll will take place on Thursday, June 15 and Thursday, Sept. 7 this summer.



On both dates, neighborhood businesses will offer $1 deals from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy bites like shrimp & grits, mini scoops of ice cream, pizza and mini cheesesteaks on the avenue. To drink, there will be beer and sports drinks.

From the shops, find things like used books, bike kits, theater tickets and pet toys.

All of the food, drink and shopping vendors will line the streets from 43rd to 52nd on Baltimore Avenue. View the full list of June 15 participants here.



Accompanying the $1 deals will be free family-friendly entertainment like live music and jugglers.

The event typically draws thousands of people to the neighborhood.