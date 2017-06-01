Shopping Deals
Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll Courtesy of University City District/Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll is a popular event in University City.

June 01, 2017

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll will take place on two dates this summer

Bites, booze, knickknacks from the neighborhood will be $1

University City's popular event Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll will take place on Thursday, June 15 and Thursday, Sept. 7 this summer.

On both dates, neighborhood businesses will offer $1 deals from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy bites like shrimp & grits, mini scoops of ice cream, pizza and mini cheesesteaks on the avenue. To drink, there will be beer and sports drinks.

From the shops, find things like used books, bike kits, theater tickets and pet toys.

All of the food, drink and shopping vendors will line the streets from 43rd to 52nd on Baltimore Avenue. View the full list of June 15 participants here.

Accompanying the $1 deals will be free family-friendly entertainment like live music and jugglers.

The event typically draws thousands of people to the neighborhood.

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll 

Thursday, June 15 and Thursday, Sept. 7
5:30-8:30 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Baltimore Ave., from 43rd to 52nd streets

