Here's Ben Simmons, probably not thinking of dunking on Lonzo Ball.

May 18, 2017

Ben Simmons’ sister annoyed with LaVar Ball, calls for her brother to dunk on Lonzo

By Rich Hofmann
PhillyVoice Staff

LaVar Ball was in the news yesterday for his spat with radio host Kristine Leahy, which received some pretty strong reactions.

One of the strongest reactions comes to us from Olivia Simmons, the sister of Sixers forward Ben Simmons. And Olivia was apparently so annoyed by LaVar that she brought little bro into this, calling for Ben to dunk on Lonzo in a since-deleted tweet:

We saw the lack of a filter (or, you know, honesty) from Ben in last year’s Showtime documentary, and judging from his sister’s tweets, it seems like he isn't the only Simmons kid that speaks their mind.

Believe it or not, Ben was a target of his sister’s tweets back in December, so much so that he apparently blocked her on Twitter:

Rich Hofmann

