Social Media Donald Trump
The Orb Evan Vucci/AP Photo

President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman pose for photos after a ceremony to mark the opening of the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh.

May 23, 2017

The best Trump 'orb' tweet came from a place of evil incarnate

Social Media Donald Trump Saudi Arabia Twitter The Orb Satan Terrorism Humor
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

Twitter would be a considerably more boring place hadn’t Donald Trump won the presidency.

For better or worse, I think we can all agree that he’s energized the platform with takes of all temperatures along the buffalo-wing continuum.

This weekend was a case study in that dynamic, as the president embarked upon his first international trip in office.

There were battles over whether he bowed to Saudi King Salman when being presented with the The Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal. 

There was friction over whether Melania Trump swatted his hand away on a Tel Aviv airport tarmac.

And then, there was “The Orb.”

On Sunday night, he joined King Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi in placing their hands upon “an orb that lit up upon their touch.”

That the moment inaugurated a counterterrorism center was lost in an onslaught of comic-book, science-fiction movie, Lord of the Rings and other memes. Even Breitbart News got in on the action!

There was a great explainer of the moment itself in The Atlantic. You should really read it for some sorely needed context.

Considering the fact that all writers are ethically required to weigh in on the online trends of the day, I would be remiss not to share my favorite Tweet about the orb. 

It was posted Sunday night, so I apologize in advance for the delay, especially if you were one of the folks responsible for a combined 154,714 retweets or likes bestowed upon just eight words issued by The Church of Satan on Twitter.

Who knew the face of evil had such a sharp sense of humor?

We're so screwed. Thoughts and prayers for all.

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Travel

Wildwood Crest Beach

Jersey Shore town named best summer vacation destination in United States

Sixers

022117_Okafor-Jahlil_AP

Sixers draft scenario du jour: The price of moving up to No. 1 overall

Television

Jim Gardner Cecily Tynan earring

WATCH: 6ABC's Jim Gardner halts Cecily Tynan's forecast to help her look for missing earring

Politics

Hillary accepts nomination

Hacked Philly 2016 DNC Host Committee email account sends malware to journalists

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.